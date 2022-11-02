Stamkos picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Senators.
He helped set up Mikhail Sergachev in the second period and Alex Killorn in the third for Tampa Bay's first two tallies of the night. Stamkos snapped a four-game point drought with the performance, but despite that mini-slump the veteran center is up to seven goals and 11 points through 10 games on the season.
