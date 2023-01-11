Stamkos picked up two power-play assists in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

The Lightning power play struck three times in total, with Stamkos having a hand in two third-period tallies including Nikita Kucherov's game-winner. Stamkos has more games with multiple points (four) than he does games without a point at all (three) since the beginning of December, and on the season the 32-year-old has compiled 17 goals and 45 points through 39 contests.