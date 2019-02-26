Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Two helpers

Stamkos dished out two assists in Monday's shootout win over the Kings.

Stamkos got in on the action right away with a primary assist on Brayden Point's power-play goal just 1:05 into the game. The Kings eventually gained the lead, but Stamkos sent out another assist to J.T. Miller to tie the game and send it to overtime. Stamkos scored in the shootout as well to help the Lightning secure its 100th point.