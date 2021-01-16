Stamkos scored a goal and added an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Stamkos is fitting in just fine as the right wing on Brayden Point's line. The former has racked up two goals and five points through two games this year, although both have been against the decidedly below-average Blackhawks. Stamkos added four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating Friday. Fantasy managers in daily formats will have to wait until Thursday to insert Stamkos back into their lineups after the Lightning's games versus the Stars on Sunday and Tuesday were postponed.