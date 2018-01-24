Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Two-point effort in Tuesday's OT win
Stamkos scored a goal and an assist while adding four shots on net, two blocked shots, a hit and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Predators.
The goal was the first in January for Stamkos, who had just five assists and a minus-4 rating in nine games to begin the month. It was also his first multi-point performance since Dec, 28, reassuring those with fantasy shares in the sniper who may have been worried about his sluggish start to 2018.
