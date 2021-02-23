Stamkos scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.
He was in on each of Tampa's first two goals of the game, leading to his fifth multi-point performance of the season. Stamkos is off to another flying start with nine goals and 17 points through 14 games, and the only thing standing between the 31-year-old and another 90-point campaign might be this year's shortened schedule.
