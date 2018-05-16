Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Two-point performance in Game 3 win

Stamkos scored a goal and an assist, both with the man advantage, in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Capitals in Game 3.

The Bolts' captain continues to make the opposition pay for ending up in the penalty box, scoring at least one point -- and at least one power-play point -- in six straight games. Stamkos now has six goals and 15 points in 13 games during this postseason, with 11 of those points (five goals, six assists) coming with the man advantage.