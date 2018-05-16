Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Two-point performance in Game 3 win
Stamkos scored a goal and an assist, both with the man advantage, in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Capitals in Game 3.
The Bolts' captain continues to make the opposition pay for ending up in the penalty box, scoring at least one point -- and at least one power-play point -- in six straight games. Stamkos now has six goals and 15 points in 13 games during this postseason, with 11 of those points (five goals, six assists) coming with the man advantage.
More News
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Tallies two PP points in Game 2 loss•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Continues scoring spree with man-advantage tally•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Snags helper•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Breaks through in Game 4•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Nabs empty-netter in Game 3 win•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Two points in Game 3 loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...