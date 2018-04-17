Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Two points in Game 3 loss

Stamkos scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Devils in Game 3.

He now has at least one point in all three games to begin the playoffs, and Stamkos looks 100 percent after missing the final three games of the regular season with a lower-body injury. The Tampa power play has arguably been the difference in the series so far, and if it keeps roaring look for the 28-year-old to have another big performance Wednesday.