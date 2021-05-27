Stamkos scored a power-play goal on three shots, dished an assist and added three hits in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Panthers in Game 6.

Stamkos doubled the Lightning's lead to 2-0 in the second period. He also recorded a helper on Alex Killorn's empty-net tally in the third. The 31-year-old Stamkos finished the first round with three goals and five helpers in six contests. He's seen his ice time managed a bit -- he only played 15:33 on Wednesday -- but that hasn't limited his effectiveness in the top six or on the power play.