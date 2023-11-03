Stamkos got credit for a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Both Lightning tallies were generated by plenty of puck luck, and both came on Stamkos passes that deflected off the skates of Columbus players -- one straight into the back of the net, and the other caroming straight to Conor Sheary at the side of the cage. Regardless of how he got onto the scoresheet, Stamkos has three multi-point performances in the season's first eight games and has amassed four goals and 10 points.