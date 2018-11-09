Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Two points in win

Stamkos scored a goal and tallied an assist Thursday, part of a 4-2 win over the Islanders.

Stamkos' goal came with 10 seconds left in the third period, on an empty net. The Lightning captain now has 15 points in 2018-19, including four multi-point performances. Next up for him and the Bolts is a date with a struggling Senators squad on Saturday.

