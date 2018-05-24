Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Unable to seize opportunity

Stamkos came up empty on two shots in the series loss to the Capitals on Wednesday. Still, the captain finished the 2018 playoffs with seven goals, nine assists and 12 power-play points over 17 games.

While Stamkos produced offensively at a pace expected from an elite center, he failed to put the team on his back when they needed him the most. According to Reddit Hockey -- and as relayed from Jeff Veillette of The Faceoff Circle -- Stamkos has been held without a point in the past nine games when facing elimination, which is a rather surprising statistic concerning one of the league's top centers. Still, if there's a silver lining it's that 2008's first overall draft pick managed to stay healthy and played out the entire postseason schedule.