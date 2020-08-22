Per coach Jon Cooper, Stamkos (lower body) is still rehabbing and thus remains unavailable for the beginning of Tampa Bay's second-round matchup with the Bruins, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Stamkos is still working his way back from the lower-body injury he suffered during the Lightning's pre-postseason training camp. The 30-year-old forward has yet to begin practicing with his teammates, so at this point he should be considered out indefinitely as the second round gets underway with Sunday's Game 1 against the Bruins. Tyler Johnson and Alex Killorn should continue to skate on the Bolts' second line until Stamkos is ready to return, whenever that may be.