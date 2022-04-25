Stamkos had two power-play goals and two assists in Sunday's 8-4 win over Florida.

Stamkos potted Tampa Bay's second and eighth goals of the night in this signature win over the intrastate rivals. He has notched multiple points in each of the past six games, lighting the lamp five times over that stretch and dishing 12 helpers. Stamkos has pulled within one point of his career-high 98 from the 2018-19 season.