Stamkos (lower body) is good to play Thursday versus New Jersey, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Stamkos missed Tuesday's 4-1 victory over the Devils. He has 27 goals and 66 points in 67 contests this season. With Stamkos back, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare might be a healthy scratch Thursday after logging 10:47 of ice time Tuesday.