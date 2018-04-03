Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Will sit Tuesday

Stamkos (lower body) will not take part in Tuesday's game against the Bruins, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Stamkos' status for the matchup was considered questionable due to a lower-body issue sustained during Sunday's matchup against the Predators that left him unable to return. Without the star forward, Cory Conacher is the only forward available to draw in for the Bolts. The team could also decide to roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen against the Bruins.