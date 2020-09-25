Stamkos (undisclosed) will not be in action for Friday's Game 4 clash with Dallas.

Coach Jon Cooper was clear that Stamkos hasn't been ruled out for the rest of the Stanley Cup Finals, though with a back-to-back on the schedule, it seems unlikely the veteran center would be ready for Game 5 on Saturday. In his lone appearance this postseason, Stamkos scored a goal on one shot in just 2:47 of ice time in Game 3. If he doesn't play, Stamkos could certainly provide top-end fantasy value even if stuck in a bottom-six role as a way to manage his minutes.