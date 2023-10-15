Stamkos (lower body) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Senators, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Stamkos was scratched just before warmups began. It's unclear when he suffered the injury -- the 33-year-old had two goals and one assist in 18:11 of ice time Saturday versus the Red Wings. He can be considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's game in Buffalo.