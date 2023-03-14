Stamkos (lower body) won't play Tuesday versus the Devils.
Stamkos suffered a lower-body injury Saturday but was able to play through it Sunday. The 33-year-old will now be out for at least one game as he tries to shake it off. It's unclear if he'll be ready to face the Devils in Thursday's rematch.
