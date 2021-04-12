Stamkos (lower body) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Predators, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

With the playoffs all but locked up, the Lightning won't rush Stamkos back, so he'll miss a second straight game. The 31-year-old's next chance to play is Thursday's home matchup against the Panthers. Stamkos has accrued 17 goals and 17 assists through 38 games this season.