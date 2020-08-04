Stamkos (lower body) won't play Wednesday against the Bruins, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Stamkos has been practicing on-and-off for over two weeks, but the Lightning are going to continue to be overly cautious with his recovery, particularly during the round-robin round. At this point the 30-year-old forward is looking iffy at best for Saturday's round-robin finale against the Flyers.
