Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Won't play Wednesday
Stamkos (lower body) could be an option heading into the Lightning's back-to-back against Washington and Carolina on Friday and Saturday, respectively, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
While the news effectively rules Stamkos out versus the Blues on Wednesday, it's certainly good news for fantasy owners who won't have to worry about a long-term absence. The elite center will look to pick up right where he left off once cleared to play, which is having racked up 20 points in 19 games and being on pace for a third straight 80-plus point campaign.
