Coach Jon Cooper said Stamkos (lower body) won't return to the Stanley Cup Finals against Dallas, Emily Kaplan of ESPN reports.

Stamkos made his playoff debut in Game 3 and logged just 2:47 of ice time, but he managed to score a goal on his only shot. The injury has proved to be too much to play through, however, so the Lightning will need to close out the Stars without their captain in the lineup.