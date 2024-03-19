Jeannot (lower body) has been activated off IR ahead of Tuesday night's game versus Vegas, per the NHL media site.
Jeannot is expected to return to a fourth-line role against the Golden Knights. The 26-year-old winger has picked up 12 points and a whopping 164 hits through 42 contests this season.
