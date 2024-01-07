Jeannot sustained an upper-body injury in the second period of Saturday's game versus the Bruins, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Jeannot was injured on a hit behind the net from Trent Frederic. There was no update on Jeannot's status after the contest, so it's unclear if he'll be able to play Tuesday versus the Kings. Austin Watson or Alex Barre-Boulet could rejoin the lineup if Jeannot misses time.