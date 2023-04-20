Coach Jon Cooper said there's an indication that Jeannot (lower body) will play Thursday against the Maple Leafs, Mike Stephens of SI Now reports.

Jeannot was injured April 6 versus the Islanders and has missed the last four games. The bottom-six forward will provide the Lightning with toughness, but not a lot of scoring, as he managed only a goal and three assists in 20 games after his trade from Nashville.