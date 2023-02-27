Nashville traded Jeannot to the Lightning in exchange for Cal Foote and five draft picks, including a 2025 first.

Jeannot was scratched from Sunday's game as a trade began to take shape and it was finalized quickly. The 25-year-old broke out during the 2021-22 season with 24 goals and 41 points, but that came with an unsustainable 19.4 shooting percentage. This season, he has 14 points through 56 games. However, Jeannot has racked up a ridiculous 531 hits over the last two years, including 213 in 2022-23. He'll be a bottom-six piece for the Lightning before becoming a restricted free agent this offseason.