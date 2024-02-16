Jeannot (undisclosed) is expected to miss at least another week of action. Coach Jon Cooper told reporters, "He's probably going to be out like another week or so and then we can make a decision after that. Don't hold me to that, but he won't be playing, definitely not on this homestand," per Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site.

Jeannot was just one game back from a 12-game absence and now finds himself shelved once again. Given his projected recovery timeline, Jeannot is slated to be out of action for the next three contests, at minimum, though it could certainly be longer. Alex Barre-Boulet should see more minutes without Jeannot in the lineup.