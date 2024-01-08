Jeannot (lower body) didn't practice Monday and could be facing a week-to-week absence, according to Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site.

Jeannot, who was injured in Saturday's 7-3 loss to Boston, is still being evaluated to determine an exact timeline for his return. He has produced six goals, 12 points, 61 PIM, 52 shots on net and 132 hits in 41 games this season. Alex Barre-Boulet is projected to play on third line and work on the second power-play unit in Tuesday's contest against the Kings.