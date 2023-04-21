Jeannot (lower body) returned to action Thursday and delivered one hit and a fighting major in a 7-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Jeannot had missed four games. He did what he could to help inspire his team, but it clearly wasn't enough. Jeannot has struggled to find his fit in Tampa Bay, but his aggressive style is well-suited to postseason hockey.
