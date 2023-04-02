Jeannot scored a goal Saturday in a 5-0 win over the Islanders.

He redirected a centering pass from Pierre-Edouard Bellemare past Ilya Sorokin early in the second period to push the Bolts up 2-0. It was Jeannot's first goal in 18 games (three assists) with Tampa Bay since being acquired from Nashville on Feb. 26. We was brought into the Bolts' room to bring edge to the team, especially during the postseason. Jeannot's season overall (six goals, 12 assists; 74 games NSH/TBL) is a huge drop-off from his 41 points, including 24 goals, from his rookie breakout last year.