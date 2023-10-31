Jeannot collected a goal and an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to Seattle on Monday.

Jeannot snapped his four-game scoring drought. Despite that slump, he's off to a solid start, providing two goals and five points through nine outings. The 26-year-old's first full NHL campaign in 2021-22 went well -- he scored 24 goals and 41 points in 81 outings -- but dropped to six goals and 18 points in 76 contests last year. His offensive output this season might be somewhere in between those two campaigns, but regardless he should be a good source of hits -- he's already at 25 hits after finishing 2022-23 with 290.