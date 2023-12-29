Jeannot has 18 hits and one assist in his last seven games.

Jeannot is skating as the Bolts third-line pivot, and his abrasiveness is keeping opponents generally honest. He has 12 points in 32 games so far, which is a 27-point campaign if he keeps going at his current pace. Jeannot may never replicate his outstanding scoring from his rookie season (24 goals, 41 points). But he should come close to his muscle points from that year (130 PIM, 318 hits). There's room for that in specialty leagues.