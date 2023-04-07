Head coach Jon Cooper described Jeannot's leg injury as worrisome, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Cooper didn't elaborate much on Jeannot's status, but the "worrisome" label suggests the winger will miss time. He'll likely be evaluated further going forward, at which point a timeline could be established.
More News
-
Lightning's Tanner Jeannot: Suffers apparent leg injury•
-
Lightning's Tanner Jeannot: First goal since arriving in trade•
-
Lightning's Tanner Jeannot: Zero shots since joining new team•
-
Lightning's Tanner Jeannot: Dealt to Tampa Bay•
-
Predators' Tanner Jeannot: Out Sunday•
-
Predators' Tanner Jeannot: Physical presence in loss•