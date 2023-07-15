Jeannot (ankle) signed a two-year, $5.33 million contract with Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Jeannot, who missed the Lightning's final two playoff outings due to the ankle injury, was a restricted free agent after completing his two-year, $1.6 million contract. Tampa Bay acquired him from Nashville on Feb. 26 in exchange for Cal Foote, a 2025 first-round pick, a 2024 second rounder, and the Lightning's third, fourth and fifth-round selections in the 2023 NHL Draft. After recording 24 goals and 41 points in 81 outings in 2021-22, the 26-year-old forward dropped to six goals and 18 points in 76 contests between Nashville and Tampa Bay last season. Jeannot also accumulated 107 PIM, 290 hits and 62 blocks during the 2022-23 campaign.