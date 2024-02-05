Jeannot (lower body) will travel with the Lightning for their four-game road trip but won't be an option at first, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports Monday.

Jeannot figures to sit out the Bolts' back-to-back before being in the mix for a spot in the lineup. Before his nine-game stint on injured reserve, the 26-year-old forward was stuck in a rut with a 14-game goal drought during which he registered just 14 shots to go with two helpers. Once cleared to play, Jeannot figures to replace Alex Barre-Boulet or Mitchell Chaffee for a spot in the lineup.