Jeannot (lower body) was transferred to long-term injured reserve on Wednesday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Jeannot has already met the requirements of missing 10 games and 24 days, so this is simply a paper move to free up the cap space to activate Mikhail Sergachev (lower body). Jeannot is reportedly on the Lightning's four-game road trip and could play toward the end of the trip, at which point additional moves would be needed for the team to stay cap compliant.
