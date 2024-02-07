Jeannot (lower body) was transferred to long-term injured reserve on Wednesday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Jeannot has already met the requirements of missing 10 games and 24 days, so this is simply a paper move to free up the cap space to activate Mikhail Sergachev (lower body). Jeannot is reportedly on the Lightning's four-game road trip and could play toward the end of the trip, at which point additional moves would be needed for the team to stay cap compliant.