Jeannot posted an assist, three hits and four PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Jeannot helped out on an Anthony Cirelli goal in the first period. The 26-year-old Jeannot hadn't recorded an assist since Nov. 9, picking up four goals over 14 games in that span. The winger is up to 11 points, 39 shots on net, 52 PIM, 101 hits and a minus-7 rating through 29 contests. He's on track for a better scoring season than his 18-point effort in 2022-23, which adds a little more value to his agitator style.