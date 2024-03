Coach Jon Cooper confirmed that Jeannot (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup Saturday versus Montreal, per Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida.

Jeannot could return to the lineup as early as Thursday, as the Lightning have four days off after Saturday's tilt against the Canadiens. Jeannot has played only once over the last 21 games and has six goals, six assists and 164 hits in 42 games this season.