Jeannot (upper body) will miss Saturday's game against the Penguins, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.

It'll be the second game Jeannot's missed after suffering the injury Wednesday versus Toronto. The 26-year-old winger has six goals and 13 points through 50 games in a bottom-six role this season. Austin Watson should continue to play on the fourth line while Jeannot is absent.