Jeannot (undisclosed) isn't available for Game 6 against Toronto on Saturday, per Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site.

Jeannot is set to miss his second straight contest. He has no points, three shots, a minus-2 rating, five PIM and 16 hits in three playoff outings this year. When Jeannot's healthy enough to return, he'll likely serve in a bottom-six capacity.