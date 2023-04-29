Jeannot (undisclosed) isn't available for Game 6 against Toronto on Saturday, per Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site.
Jeannot is set to miss his second straight contest. He has no points, three shots, a minus-2 rating, five PIM and 16 hits in three playoff outings this year. When Jeannot's healthy enough to return, he'll likely serve in a bottom-six capacity.
