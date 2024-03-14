Jeannot is expected to miss Thursday's game at home against the Rangers, per Left Wing Lock.
Jeannot has missed 23 out of 24 games because of a lower-body injury. The 26-year-old has been a solid depth piece for Tampa Bay, registering six goals and six assists in 42 games played. He will look to return Saturday when Tampa Bay starts a five-game road trip against the Panthers.
