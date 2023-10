Jeannot scored his first goal of the season with an assist in Sunday's 5-2 loss against the Senators.

Jeannot chipped in with secondary helper on Anthony Cirelli's goal to make it 1-1. After the Lightning fell behind 2-1, Jeannot took matters into his own hands with the goal at 13:00 of the second period. He ended up with a plus-1 rating, four hits and a minor penalty. He'll look to carry the momentum into Tuesday's game in Buffalo.