After missing the last two games with an upper-body injury, Jeannot returned to his regular spot on the fourth line centered by Luke Glendening. Jeannot finished with three shots on net and an even rating in 16:28 of ice time. With only 13 points on the year, the 26-year old winger is hard to trust as a point producer in fantasy.