Jeannot (lower body) won't play Thursday against Calgary or Saturday versus Philadelphia, but he could return sometime next week, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Jeannot has already missed nine games with his lower-body issue and will miss at least two more before potentially returning March 14 against the Rangers or March 16 versus Florida. The 26-year-old winger has picked up 12 points and 164 hits through 42 contests this season.