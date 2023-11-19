Jeannot scored a goal Saturday in a 6-4 win over the Oilers.

It was a sharp one-timer early in the third off a pass from Michael Eyssimont. It was Jeannot's first goal in nine games and his third of the season. He has found it hard to replicate his rookie success (41 points, including 24 goals, in 81 games; 2021-22), but it's important to note that his shooting percentage is at 11.1. That's a huge improvement from his 5.6 (combined) from last season. Jeannot isn't a high-end scorer, but there's fantasy value in a sandpaper guy who's on pace for 30 points, 130 PIM and 330 hits.