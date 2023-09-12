Jeannot (ankle) will be ready for the beginning of training camp, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Jeannot sat out Tampa Bay's final two postseason contests during the first round against Toronto due to a high-ankle sprain. In 76 regular-season appearances between the Lightning and Predators last campaign, he posted six goals, 18 points, 107 PIM and 290 hits. Jeannot will be in the mix for a middle-six role with Tampa Bay going into the 2023-24 season.