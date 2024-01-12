Jeannot (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Jeannot's designation for IR comes as Erik Cernak (upper body) was injured against New Jersey on Thursday. With the available roster spot from Jeannot, the Lightning recalled Max Crozier from the minors, though it is Philippe Myers who is more likely to slot into the lineup versus Anaheim on Saturday.