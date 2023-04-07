Jeannot (leg) won't finish Thursday's game versus the Islanders.
Jeannot needed help off the ice in the second period, and he was unable to put weight on his right leg. He was ruled out during the third period. All of a sudden, the Lightning have injuries piling up, so it's unclear what their lineup will look like Saturday versus the Senators, as it's unlikely Jeannot will be able to play.
