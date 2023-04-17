Jeannot (lower body) won't play in Game 1 against the Leafs on Tuesday but is now considered day-to-day, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.

While Jeannot won't be available Tuesday, it appears he could be back in time to suit up for Game 2 on Thursday. Prior to his three-game absence, the winger managed just one point in his previous 15 contests during which he registered 19 shots, 63 hits and nine blocks. Given his offensive limitations, even once cleared to play, Jeannot probably shouldn't be considered more than a mid-range fantasy option.